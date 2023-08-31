Chinese property is under spotlight with investors becoming nervous of the troubles at Country Garden, China’s largest private property developer. With the ongoing liquidity problems, uncertainties and inefficiency of central policy, in addition to the slower-than-expected post-Covid economic recovery, APB brings you the best of our coverage of the ongoing China property crisis. 1. Time to rebalance your portfolio https://asianprivatebanker.com/funds/investments-funds/cio-insight-amid-china-rout-look-to-boring-names-and-value-strategies/…
Five things you need to know about the China property crisis
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 31 August 2023
Related News
Which funds are holding Country Garden bonds?
28 August 2023
CIO Insight – Amid China rout, look to ‘boring’ names and value strategies
24 August 2023
UBS slashes China GDP forecast again as property market downturn deepens
21 August 2023
“Asia US dollar bond market worse than GFC”: SC Lowy
21 August 2023
Exclusive
Why China’s wealth management meltdown may not be as bad as feared
16 August 2023
Exclusive
China’s latest default drama raises stakes for private bank portfolios
14 August 2023
CIO Insight – Opportunities in HY despite latest China defaults: PineBridge
11 August 2023
Exclusive
UBP favours quality credits in face of China property crisis
25 July 2023
Exclusive
CIO Insight – Get ready for second phase of China re-opening rally
13 April 2023
“Unloved” China high yield attractive again: BNP Paribas
10 March 2023
How multi-family office is protecting clients from China high-yield bond crisis
11 January 2023
New measures could be turning point for China’s property market: UBS
14 November 2022