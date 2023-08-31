Five things you need to know about the China property crisis

Chinese property is under spotlight with investors becoming nervous of the troubles at Country Garden, China’s largest private property developer. With the ongoing liquidity problems, uncertainties and inefficiency of central policy, in addition to the slower-than-expected post-Covid economic recovery, APB brings you the best of our coverage of the ongoing China property crisis. 1. Time to rebalance your portfolio https://asianprivatebanker.com/funds/investments-funds/cio-insight-amid-china-rout-look-to-boring-names-and-value-strategies/…