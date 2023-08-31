UBS hits decade-high in quarterly net new money

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBW GWM) soaked up US$16.2 billion in net new money in 2Q23, a record for quarterly net new money in over a decade. APAC contributed US$1.8 billion, or 11% of the net new money. In 2Q22, UBS GWM recorded net new money outflows of US$17.6 billion. While transaction-based income from UBS GWM reduced 6% YoY to…