Lok Yim: Here’s what HSBC can expect from Deutsche Bank’s “magician”

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 21 September 2023

The appointment of Lok Yim as HSBC Global Private Banking’s (HSBC GPB) new head of Asia-Pacific has sent shockwaves through the regional industry, with many senior figures now wondering what “magic” the investment banking and wealth veteran will bring to his new employer. Yim’s departure from Deutsche Bank Private Bank (Deutsche Bank PB) has coincided with a disappearing act for…

