HSBC has appointed a new regional head of global private banking, Asia Pacific, to replace Siew Meng Tan, who is retiring, the bank said on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank veteran Lok Yim has been appointed as HSBC’s new regional head of global private banking for Asia Pacific. Yim succeeds Siew Meng Tan, who will retire after two decades of senior leadership…
Deutsche Bank’s Lok Yim to join HSBC replacing Siew Meng Tan
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 13 September 2023
