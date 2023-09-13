Facing plateauing rates and a broadly supportive growth inflation mix, HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) plans to expand its portfolio strategy beyond what it calls “the usual suspects” of US mega caps and large economies in 4Q23. The bank will still remain overweight on the US, particularly high-quality medium-duration credit and US Treasuries, due to what it sees as peak…
HSBC GPB sees opportunities beyond “the usual suspects” in 4Q23
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 13 September 2023
