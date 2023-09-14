Julius Baer has named a new group head, Greater China, the bank said on Thursday. Based in Hong Kong, Jack Wu has been appointed as the Swiss banks’ new group head, Greater China, effective immediately. APB first reported his departure from Standard Chartered Private Bank as China market head earlier this month. He joined the UK lender in 2017 after…
Julius Baer appoints new group head for Greater China
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 14 September 2023
