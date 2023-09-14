Exclusive
Text size

Patrick Tsang is on a mission to bring the Middle East to Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 14 September 2023
Patrick Tsang, chairman, Tsang’s Group

Patrick Tsang has made it his mission to bring more Middle Eastern investors to Hong Kong to show them what the city has to offer. As a single-family office, Tsangs Group might be one of the most well-known family offices in Hong Kong. Patrick Tsang, group chairman, is a 14th-generation family member, and like many old-money Hong Kong families, the…

