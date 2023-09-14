Patrick Tsang has made it his mission to bring more Middle Eastern investors to Hong Kong to show them what the city has to offer. As a single-family office, Tsangs Group might be one of the most well-known family offices in Hong Kong. Patrick Tsang, group chairman, is a 14th-generation family member, and like many old-money Hong Kong families, the…
Patrick Tsang is on a mission to bring the Middle East to Hong Kong
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 14 September 2023
Related News
Landmark FO breaks ground in Hong Kong, aims to triple staff numbers
28 August 2023
“Don’t compare us to Singapore”: How Hong Kong plans to lure more FOs
15 August 2023
Bank of Singapore picks COO for Middle East
1 August 2023
Exclusive
Will the recovering IPO market bring Chinese billionaires back to Hong Kong?
30 June 2023
Hong Kong family office makes senior hire to tap North American market
27 April 2023
Hong Kong’s family office tax concessions “in limbo”
18 April 2023
Ex-UBP Singapore head joins Bank of Singapore as Middle East CEO
28 March 2023
Exclusive
UOB PB strengthens Hong Kong proposition with seven hires
25 November 2022
Tsang family targets Dubai and Singapore to lead global expansion
16 November 2022
Exclusive
Middle East now a core part of UBP’s business: CEO Mohamed Abdellatif
8 November 2022
Hong Kong looks to Middle East family offices for VC investment
10 October 2022