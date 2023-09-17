The aptly named September Effect is one phenomenon which could be silently impacting markets as we speak. The term refers to the observation that stock market returns tend to underperform in the month of September. The S&P has frequently posted losses in September since 1945, although not every year. While some analysts believe the effect is tied to a seasonal…
Wake me up when September ends: an investment guide for Q4
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 18 September 2023
