The US$190bn question for private banks: Is China cheap enough to buy?

By Daniel Shane, editor | 21 September 2023

With foreign investors’ aversion to China now a defining market narrative of 2023, private banks confront a daunting question: Is Asia’s biggest economy the next financial crisis hotspot or a buying opportunity? Global investors are pulling out of China at a record pace. From a December 2021 peak, foreign holdings of equities and debt plunged by nearly US$190 billion, or…

