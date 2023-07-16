Japan: The next frontier for Asia’s private banks

Japan remains an enigma in the private banking space. The world’s third-largest economy, yet few international banks or wealth managers have significant footholds there. With China’s reopening proving a disappointment, many eyes turned to Japan as an alternative way to capture the Asian growth story. This – along with improving corporate governance and attractive valuations – have injected momentum into the Japanese stock market, up 25% this year in yen terms. Nevertheless, the picture remains complex as flows into Japanese funds have slowed.

“Generally, we’re also expecting improving earnings of companies because of [an] improving economic outlook. There has been a general change in corporate governance, and capital market reforms in Japan , which are all leading to positive expectations of increasing dividend payouts or increasing structural improvements of the Japanese corporate balance sheet,” she said.

“We are definitely seeing more interest in terms of participating in the Japan market. More specifically, the participation of the Japanese stock market has been seeing a rising interest after the pandemic,” Liu Peiqian, Asia economist at Fidelity International, told Asian Private Banker.