Lombard Odier believes it has a secret weapon when it comes to tapping the potential of one of the world’s largest wealth markets. Through its collaboration with Japanese giant Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho), signed in February, the Swiss bank hopes to deepen its private banking coverage in Japan. In an exclusive interview with Asian Private Banker, key executives reveal how…
Lombard Odier’s secret weapon in “Asia’s largest onshore market”
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 7 June 2023
Related News
How is HSBC GPB doing in onshore China one year after “landmark” launch?
29 May 2023
Meet the brains behind APAC’s largest wealth manager: UBS GWM’s Tan Min Lan
8 May 2023
BNP Paribas WM enters onshore Thailand with ex-Credit Suisse banker as CEO
18 April 2023
Global asset managers get cold shoulder in China’s onshore wealth market
12 April 2023
What next for Credit Suisse’s Asia onshore businesses?
27 March 2023
Lombard Odier looks to tap Japan’s onshore wealth with Mizuho tie-up
16 February 2023
Credit Suisse onshore Thailand team leader resigns
18 January 2023
Lombard Odier Asia CIO and Hong Kong CEO to depart
28 October 2022
Exclusive
China’s largest wealth manager on moving beyond seeking returns in its family office business
16 September 2022
How we shook up Australia’s onshore PB model: Michael Marr of Credit Suisse
19 August 2022
Lombard Odier nabs senior private banker from Julius Baer
15 June 2022
Exclusive
We will have no hesitation to enter the China onshore market: Albert Chiu of EFG Bank
8 June 2022