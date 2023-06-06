Exclusive
Lombard Odier’s secret weapon in “Asia’s largest onshore market”

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 7 June 2023
Vincent Magnenat, Lombard Odier, and Atsuhiro Morishima, Mizuho Financial Group

Lombard Odier believes it has a secret weapon when it comes to tapping the potential of one of the world’s largest wealth markets. Through its collaboration with Japanese giant Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho), signed in February, the Swiss bank hopes to deepen its private banking coverage in Japan. In an exclusive interview with Asian Private Banker, key executives reveal how…

