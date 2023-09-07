Exclusive
Deutsche Bank Private Bank South Asia market veteran resigns

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 7 September 2023

A Deutsche Bank Private Bank South Asia market veteran has decided to leave the German lender after over 25 years, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Amrit Singh has resigned from the bank, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Singh was the former head of Global South Asia (GSA) for Deutsche Bank Private Bank. In March this year,…

