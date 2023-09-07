PGIM has appointed CEOs for its new private alternatives and existing real estate franchises, the firm said on Thursday. PGIM Private Alternatives Eric Adler has been appointed as president and CEO of the newly formed PGIM Private Alternatives, effective 1 October. In his new role, Adler will bring the firm’s private alternatives capabilities together, providing clients with investment solutions across…
PGIM appoints CEO for new private alternatives unit
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 7 September 2023
Related News
M&G Investments appoints head of Korea
16 August 2023
Vontobel Asset Management appoints South Korea head
8 August 2023
Exclusive
“Agile” private credit manager hopes to win race for Asian wealth
12 July 2023
Silverdale appoints new head of business development APAC to drive FO distribution
13 June 2023
US$608bn asset manager names head of wholesale for Asia
27 April 2023
Alternatives in Focus – Blackstone’s B-REIT a lesson for private banks
3 April 2023
Alts Agenda – PGIM Real Estate: Three real estate themes to cash in on
29 March 2023
PGIM Investments names head of international distribution
7 December 2022
US$131bn alts group to establish private wealth unit
3 November 2022
Bank of Singapore adds PGIM Asia core property strategy
31 October 2022
$507B Principal AM to expand alternatives solutions after rebranding
11 October 2022
Partners Group nets Asia-Pacific head of private wealth from Nuveen
21 September 2022