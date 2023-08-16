Text size

M&G Investments appoints head of Korea

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 16 August 2023

M&G Investments has appointed a new head of Korea from Lazard Korea Asset Management, the firm said on Wednesday. In the newly-created role of head of Korea, Peter Kim will be overseeing and driving the expansion of M&G’s business pursuits in South Korea, while also executing the group’s strategic vision and cultivating relationships with key business partners. Kim will be…

