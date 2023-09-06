Text size

US$1.4 trillion asset manager opens shop in Singapore

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 6 September 2023

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has opened a new office in Singapore and expanded its distributions team, the firm said on Wednesday. The move is part of the London-headquartered asset manager’s ambitious Asia growth strategy, the firm said, having established offices in Hong Kong in 2012 and Tokyo in 2017. With the opening of its new office, LGIM hopes…

