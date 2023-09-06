The former Deutsche Bank Wealth Management Southeast Asia group head and his team have joined Standard Chartered Private Bank, Asian Private Banker can exclusively reveal. Terence Leong has resurfaced at Standard Chartered Private Bank as managing director for the Taiwan market in Singapore, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. He will report to Lisa Teo, market head…
Former Deutsche Bank Southeast Asia group head and team resurface at StanChart PB
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 6 September 2023
