Allfunds inks private markets deal with US$9tn fund giant

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 19 September 2023

BlackRock has teamed up with wealthtech platform Allfunds in a move that could increase distribution of the world’s biggest asset manager’s private markets offerings to rich individuals in Asia. Allfunds said on Tuesday that BlackRock, which has more than US$9 trillion in AUM, will join its Allfunds Private Partners programme (APP). The move will broaden access to BlackRock’s private market…

