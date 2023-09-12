In August, open-end funds saw net inflows of JPY 948.4 billion (US$6.5 billion), according to data from Morningstar. This represents a slight increase from the JPY 944.4 billion recorded in July and is supported by a third straight month of net inflows into Japanese equity funds, which previously saw net outflows in May. In recent months, private banks and fund managers…
Japan fund inflows rise to JPY 950bn in August as equity funds recover
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 12 September 2023
