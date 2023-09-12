BEA Union Investment has appointed a new CEO and COO, the firm said on Tuesday. Effective today, Janet Li has been appointed as CEO of the Hong Kong-based asset manager, replacing Eleanor Wan. Wan, who has spent 12 years with the firm, will remain as an advisor. Having more than two decades of experience in the financial industry, Li will…
BEA Union Investment appoints CEO and COO
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 12 September 2023
Related News
PGIM appoints CEO for new private alternatives unit
7 September 2023
Janus Henderson boosts Asia distribution team with new hires
29 August 2023
M&G Investments appoints head of Korea
16 August 2023
Federated Hermes appoints international head of sales
15 August 2023
Vontobel Asset Management appoints South Korea head
8 August 2023
Silverdale appoints new head of business development APAC to drive FO distribution
13 June 2023
US$608bn asset manager names head of wholesale for Asia
27 April 2023
Franklin Templeton appoints new Thailand market head
18 April 2023
RBC Wealth Management makes key hires in Asia to bolster investment solutions
1 March 2023
BNP Paribas AM appoints Malaysia CEO
27 January 2023
T. Rowe Price names head of APAC distribution
26 October 2022
BNP Paribas AM appoints head of stewardship APAC
28 September 2022