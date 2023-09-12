Text size

BEA Union Investment appoints CEO and COO

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 12 September 2023

BEA Union Investment has appointed a new CEO and COO, the firm said on Tuesday. Effective today, Janet Li has been appointed as CEO of the Hong Kong-based asset manager, replacing Eleanor Wan. Wan, who has spent 12 years with the firm, will remain as an advisor. Having more than two decades of experience in the financial industry, Li will…

