Deutsche Bank has bumped up leave for new parents to 26 weeks, with its private banking employees now receiving the most generous parental leave among private banks in Asia. The new policy comes as banks and employees are still working to find the right formula for work-life balance as traditional working arrangements were disrupted following the pandemic’s work-from-home revolution, with…
Exclusive
This private bank now offers the most generous parental leave in Asia
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 11 September 2023
Related News
Deutsche Bank Private Bank South Asia market veteran resigns
7 September 2023
Former Deutsche Bank Southeast Asia group head and team resurface at StanChart PB
6 September 2023
Exclusive
Hong Kong market leader becomes latest senior banker to leave Credit Suisse
16 August 2023
Deutsche Bank Asia private banking veteran Lok Yim resigns
18 July 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB’s North Asia market head departs
10 July 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB bolsters North Asia offering with senior hire
25 May 2023
Exclusive
Want to leave private banking? It takes more than a leap of faith, says Sharon Sim
17 May 2023
BNP Paribas WM Asia COO to leave role
8 May 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names head of global South Asia
6 March 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names heavyweights as North Asia market heads
13 February 2023
Exclusive
How Pictet is helping families implement sustainable wealth plans in Asia
21 November 2022
UBS to leave Hong Kong Island in Kowloon relocation
10 October 2022