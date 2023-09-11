Exclusive
Text size

This private bank now offers the most generous parental leave in Asia

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 11 September 2023
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on unsplash

Deutsche Bank has bumped up leave for new parents to 26 weeks, with its private banking employees now receiving the most generous parental leave among private banks in Asia. The new policy comes as banks and employees are still working to find the right formula for work-life balance as traditional working arrangements were disrupted following the pandemic’s work-from-home revolution, with…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News