Lazard Asset Management has been appointed as sub-manager for UOB Asset Management’s (UOBAM) United Global Quality Growth Fund. The fund will be sub-managed by the Lazard global quality growth team. Led by Louis Florentin-Lee and Barnaby Wilson, who each hold over two decades of investment experience, the team has 70 global research sector specialists. The fund aims to provide long-term…
Lazard AM appointed as sub-manager of UOBAM global fund
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 18 September 2023
Related News
PIMCO’s Asian affair lures private banks beyond flagship fund
7 August 2023
HSBC strikes bond fund distribution deal with US$2.2 trn asset manager
28 June 2023
How Fidelity plans to crack mainland China’s US$4 trillion fund market
7 June 2023
Investing based on beliefs: A trillion dollar opportunity for asset managers?
9 May 2023
How a US$29bn fund manager plans to double natural capital assets
6 March 2023
Fidelity International to launch first mutual fund in China
3 March 2023
Asia’s fund industry to show resilience after 2022’s dim performance
13 January 2023
Fidelity becomes third foreign asset manager to run mutual funds in China
12 December 2022
€488B fund manager unveils plan to achieve net zero by 2050
8 November 2022
CIO Weekly – Why this US$200bn fund manager thinks it is time to be risk averse
20 October 2022
How this $250B US fund manager plans to target Asia wealth
5 October 2022
Alternative asset manager Altive eyes US$600 million in AUM after just three years
19 September 2022