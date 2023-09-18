Text size

Lazard AM appointed as sub-manager of UOBAM global fund

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 18 September 2023
UOB

Lazard Asset Management has been appointed as sub-manager for UOB Asset Management’s (UOBAM) United Global Quality Growth Fund. The fund will be sub-managed by the Lazard global quality growth team. Led by Louis Florentin-Lee and Barnaby Wilson, who each hold over two decades of investment experience, the team has 70 global research sector specialists. The fund aims to provide long-term…

