RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) has made a number of RM hires from Credit Suisse in Asia, adding its name to the roster of banks that have been picking up talent and client books from the beleaguered Swiss lender. The Canadian private bank said on Monday that it had hired Kenny Ng in Hong Kong, and Charles Hsu, Denise Toh…
RBC WM makes Asia hires from Credit Suisse
By Daniel Shane, editor | 18 September 2023
Related News
Credit Suisse hires IB talent for Greater China wealth management
23 May 2023
Bank of Singapore nabs ex-Credit Suisse veteran as team head
12 May 2023
Credit Suisse veterans among new EFG hires in HK, SG
27 March 2023
Credit Suisse hires RM for NRI market from Julius Baer
14 March 2023
Maybank Singapore hires Greater China team lead from Credit Suisse
13 February 2023
Julius Baer beefs up Greater China Singapore team with Credit Suisse hires
10 February 2023
UBS hires two NRI bankers from Credit Suisse
8 February 2023
Indosuez WM makes senior hires for North Asia
1 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse
30 January 2023
Credit Suisse makes changes to Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam market
11 January 2023
Credit Suisse China market team director resigns
20 October 2022
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022