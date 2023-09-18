Text size

RBC WM makes Asia hires from Credit Suisse

By Daniel Shane, editor | 18 September 2023

RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) has made a number of RM hires from Credit Suisse in Asia, adding its name to the roster of banks that have been picking up talent and client books from the beleaguered Swiss lender. The Canadian private bank said on Monday that it had hired Kenny Ng in Hong Kong, and Charles Hsu, Denise Toh…

