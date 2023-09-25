BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has hired a senior private banker in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Calvin Hung has joined BNP Paribas WM as senior private banker responsible for the Hong Kong market, the people said. Before joining the French bank, Hung was with Credit Suisse for almost a decade. He…
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM hires star Hong Kong RM from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 25 September 2023
