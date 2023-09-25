Exclusive
UBS GWM loses “legendary” Thailand and Philippines banker

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 25 September 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management’s (UBS GWM) head of Thailand & Philippines has resigned after more than two decades at the Swiss lender, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Foo Tian Ong joined UBS in 2000 and has held various business sector head roles for the Southeast Asia market in Thailand and the Philippines. While UBS does not…

