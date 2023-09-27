Exclusive
Another UBS GWM family office star banker departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 27 September 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) has lost another veteran banker that covers family offices, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Paterson Lau has decided to leave after spending almost 16 years with the Swiss bank, people family with the matter said. Lau was most recently managing director, market team head, for UBS GWM Global Family Office, Southeast Asia team. Prior to…

