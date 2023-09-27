Text size

Asia funds cut China exposure, build on Korea and Taiwan

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 27 September 2023

Asia-dedicated funds have been cutting exposure to China while leaning towards Korea and Taiwan, a recent report from HSBC Global Research has found. This may come as no surprise, with many investors this year looking to reduce their exposure to the world’s second-largest economy amid its ongoing property crisis. Underweight on China In August, funds with a mandate to invest…

