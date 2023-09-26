WRISE Group has appointed a new group COO and group head of risk and compliance, the firm said on Tuesday. Effective today, Helen Lam has been appointed group COO for the Singapore-based multi-family office. Prior to this appointment, Lam was head of business management, Greater China & North Asia, for Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong branch. Lam also previously worked…
Derrick Tan’s WRISE makes another senior hire from Bank of Singapore
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 26 September 2023
