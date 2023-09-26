Text size

Ex-Ping An Bank PB senior IC joins Huatai Int’l PWM

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 26 September 2023

A senior investment consultant has joined Chinese securities house Huatai International’s private wealth management unit in Hong Kong. Franklin Yeung, who previously worked for Ping An Bank Private Banking (Ping An Bank PB) as an investment consultant, has been named as vice president, investment consultant, private wealth management, at Huatai International, according to his LinkedIn profile. Huatai International did not…

