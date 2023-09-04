Text size

HSBC insurance unit gets green light to sell funds in China

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 4 September 2023
HSBC Insurance Brokerage, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC, has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to sell securities investment funds in China, the bank said on Monday. The licence makes the brokerage the first wealth management institution in China to hold both an insurance brokerage and fund sales licence simultaneously. HSBC Insurance Brokerage has seven branches in China,…

