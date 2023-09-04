Exclusive
Standard Chartered PB’s Hong Kong-based China market head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 4 September 2023

Standard Chartered Private Bank has lost its China market head, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Jack Wu, who joined the UK lender in 2017 as a managing director and China market head alongside Pauline Ko, has departed the bank, multiple people familiar with the matter confirmed. Wu was hired by Vivian Chan, a veteran at Standard Chartered and one of…

