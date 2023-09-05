Text size

Northern Trust makes senior Hong Kong appointment from State Street

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 5 September 2023
Northern Trust

Northern Trust has appointed a head of asset servicing, Hong Kong, from State Street, the firm said on Tuesday. Aisling Keane will be joining the Chicago-based financial services firm as its head of asset servicing, Hong Kong, effective 4 September 2023. Keane was previously the head of alternative investment solutions, Asia Pacific, at State Street. In this newly created role,…

