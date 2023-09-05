Northern Trust has appointed a head of asset servicing, Hong Kong, from State Street, the firm said on Tuesday. Aisling Keane will be joining the Chicago-based financial services firm as its head of asset servicing, Hong Kong, effective 4 September 2023. Keane was previously the head of alternative investment solutions, Asia Pacific, at State Street. In this newly created role,…
Northern Trust makes senior Hong Kong appointment from State Street
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 5 September 2023
