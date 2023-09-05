Exclusive
Text size

Why AllianceBernstein is joining the rush to Dubai

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 5 September 2023

AllianceBernstein recently opened an office in Dubai, joining a raft of international finance firms flocking to the Middle Eastern hub. Willem Van Gijzen, head of EMEA Institutions at AllianceBernstein, told Asian Private Banker what is behind the US-based US$704 billion asset manager’s interest in the Middle East. “[We] have a positive view on the region as one of the growth areas….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News