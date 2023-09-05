AllianceBernstein recently opened an office in Dubai, joining a raft of international finance firms flocking to the Middle Eastern hub. Willem Van Gijzen, head of EMEA Institutions at AllianceBernstein, told Asian Private Banker what is behind the US-based US$704 billion asset manager’s interest in the Middle East. “[We] have a positive view on the region as one of the growth areas….
Why AllianceBernstein is joining the rush to Dubai
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 5 September 2023
Related News
Five things you need to know about the China property crisis
31 August 2023
Want a 20% pay rise? Consider joining an asset manager
30 August 2023
CIO Insight – Amid China rout, look to ‘boring’ names and value strategies
24 August 2023
Exclusive
Nomura eyes new Dubai wealth team expansion, and there’s more to come
14 August 2023
Nomura expands Dubai wealth team with six new RMs
20 July 2023
Exclusive
Private banks on mass affluent rush: Citi, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas have their say
18 July 2023
Ex-BOS private banker joins Nomura IWM in Dubai push
14 April 2023
Exclusive
WM veteran switches to J.P. Morgan PB three months after joining IAM
14 April 2023
Exclusive
Emirates NBD Private Bank seeks to build bridge from Dubai to Singapore
13 February 2023
Nomura expands wealth business to Dubai
13 December 2022
EFG appoints new CEO for Dubai advisory office
8 December 2022
Tsang family targets Dubai and Singapore to lead global expansion
16 November 2022