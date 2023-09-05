Exclusive
Luxury lifestyle, dining and travel: How credit cards are competing in post-Covid spending boom

6 September 2023

Amid a return in spending among U/HNWIs following years of Covid restrictions, banks in Asia are competing with a variety of credit card perks to attract the region’s wealthy. In 1H 2023, spending on luxury goods and bespoke experiences rose by 56% in Singapore and 36% in Hong Kong, compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from…

