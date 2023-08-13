Text size

Citi PB’s new account openings almost double in 1H23

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 14 August 2023
Horace Yip, Citi Private Bank

Citi Private Bank captured a record-breaking number of new clients in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area market in 1H23, with net new assets also growing at speed. In 1H23, the Hong Kong and GBA market saw a 93% year–on–year increase in new client accounts. That growth was an encouraging indication of Citi’s long-term investment into the Citi Global…

