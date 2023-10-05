Exclusive
Text size

Amy Lo: Hong Kong is still the leading private wealth hub

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 6 October 2023

Although the AUM in the Hong Kong private wealth space dropped significantly in 2022, the city’s status as the leading private wealth hub is unchanged, with continued growth expected on the back of Greater Bay Area connectivity and the growing family office space. This is according to Amy Lo, chairman Private Wealth Management Association (PWMA) executive committee, commenting on the…

