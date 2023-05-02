Following UBP’s recent appointment of Andrew Chin as North Asia team head, the bank has added another four relationship managers (RMs) in Hong Kong to drive regional coverage. Since January, UBP has named Cindy Tam, Yvonne Yan, Carolina Lam, and Leo Chow as relationship and senior relationship managers. The new RMs have diverse backgrounds, with Tam joining from Julius Baer,…
UBP nabs four RMs from rivals including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 2 May 2023
