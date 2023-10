HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has appointed a new head of the UHNW segment for North Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Edith Wong will join the bank on 18 December as head of UHNW, North Asia, according to an internal memo seen by APB. Wong was most recently with Credit Suisse as team head for the China market. She…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]