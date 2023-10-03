Text size

HSBC GPB hires Credit Suisse bankers to strengthen Middle East coverage

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 October 2023
HSBC Bank branch in Doha, Qatar

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has made leadership changes in the Middle East, with a new head appointed for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Aladdin Hangari has joined the UK lender as head of GPB for MENA, succeeding Sobhi Tabbara, who is set to depart the bank in January 2024, according to the bank. In his new role…

