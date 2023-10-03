HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has made leadership changes in the Middle East, with a new head appointed for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Aladdin Hangari has joined the UK lender as head of GPB for MENA, succeeding Sobhi Tabbara, who is set to depart the bank in January 2024, according to the bank. In his new role…
HSBC GPB hires Credit Suisse bankers to strengthen Middle East coverage
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 October 2023
