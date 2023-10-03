Text size

Julius Baer adds four Credit Suisse and UBS bankers for APAC Switzerland

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 October 2023

Julius Baer has appointed four senior bankers in Switzerland to strengthen its APAC market coverage. Fernando Kresna Baay has joined the bank as team head, APAC Switzerland, reporting to Christian Cappelli, head of APAC Switzerland, the bank said in a recent announcement. Baay came from Credit Suisse where he was most recently a senior relationship manager covering Singapore, Australia, Indonesia,…

