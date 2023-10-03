Text size

Brookfield Oaktree boosts team in bid to capture APAC growth

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 3 October 2023

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has announced two new client relationship managers for Asia-Pacific, as the infrastructure investment specialist looks to deepen its penetration in the region’s private wealth space. The alternative investments provider on Tuesday named Mandy Lee senior vice president, relationship manager, of the Asia Pacific team. Based in Singapore, Lee will oversee Brookfield Oaktree’s Southeast Asia distribution. She…

