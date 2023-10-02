Bigger quotas, more products and wider scope: these are some of the benefits that private banks and fund manufacturers after regulators in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) unveiled proposals to upgrade the Wealth Management Connect (WMC) scheme. The linkage, which was first launched in October 2021, currently has 19 participating banks and allows eligible investors in mainland China, Hong Kong…
Bottom Line: What to expect from Wealth Management Connect 2.0
By Daniel Shane, editor | 2 October 2023
Related News
Why China’s wealth management meltdown may not be as bad as feared
16 August 2023
Global household wealth declines for first time since 2008 GFC: UBS
15 August 2023
Exclusive
Bottom Line: Bank of Singapore readies hiring spree
11 July 2023
Exclusive
Bottom Line: The most wanted woman in private banking
12 June 2023
How CITIC Securities broke into wealth management
31 May 2023
Withers: Why prenups are popular in wealth management
18 May 2023
BNP Paribas Wealth Management names new COO for Asia
15 May 2023
Exclusive
Citi Global Wealth’s Asia investment management head departs
2 May 2023
Exclusive
Bigger quotas, more products: GBA Wealth Connect next phase by mid-2023
31 March 2023
Standard Chartered wealth management income down 17% for FY22
16 February 2023
Exclusive
What to expect from the 12th annual APB Summit in Singapore
21 November 2022
Wealth management stands out for Singaporean banks in 3Q22
4 November 2022