A US$1.8 billion probe into money laundering in Singapore will do little to dent the city’s status as a leading wealth hub in Asia, according to the latest APB Pulse survey, even as the investigation prompts private banks to take more precautions with clients. Of the private bankers and other associated professionals polled by Asian Private Banker across its website…
Exclusive
AML probe won’t dent Singapore wealth ambitions: APB Pulse
By Daniel Shane, editor | 2 October 2023
