Alts Agenda: Who needs an RM? Bespoke alts MFO foregoes RMs to lower costs

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 29 September 2023

Family Office Solutions (FOS), a bespoke alternatives investment service under Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners (SHKCP), is looking to compete with a unique model which foregoes the need for relationship managers (RMs) in an effort to reduce costs to clients. The multi-family office, launched in 4Q22, provides bespoke portfolios of alternative investments and reached US$45 million in AUM as of…

