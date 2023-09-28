Exclusive
Text size

“Big will get bigger” – Why UBS GWM is betting on AI in the long term

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 28 September 2023

Seen by some as a bubble, UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) is betting on the long-term potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Although valuations may be high, the bank believes AI is nevertheless a “super mega trend”, and the growth potential justifies the price. Despite volatile markets, interest in ChatGPT – and generative AI as a whole – picked up over…

