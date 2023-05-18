Prenuptial agreements, or prenups, are often seen as a difficult topic of conversation that detract from the romance. For the recently betrothed, if they truly love each other and intend to be married forever, then why sign a prenup just in case the marriage fails? But in wealth management, with large family trusts and assets involved, signing a prenup could…
Withers: Why prenups are popular in wealth management
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 18 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
BNP Paribas Wealth Management names new COO for Asia
15 May 2023
Exclusive
Citi Global Wealth’s Asia investment management head departs
2 May 2023
Exclusive
How Asia’s HNWIs are catching up with wealth planning
10 March 2023
Exclusive
Senior banker departs Indosuez Wealth Management
2 March 2023
Standard Chartered wealth management income down 17% for FY22
16 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names wealth management head for SEA
22 November 2022
Wealth management stands out for Singaporean banks in 3Q22
4 November 2022
Popular China analyst is joining hedge fund in Hong Kong
31 August 2022
Too soon to be overweight US stocks: RBC Wealth Management
19 August 2022
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan
19 July 2022
Exclusive
We don’t chase what is popular: Daniel Chan of Citi Global Wealth
6 June 2022
Exclusive
Rhino poaching is a biodiversity crisis: Oliver Withers of Credit Suisse
27 May 2022