Why Pictet WM prefers homegrown alternatives solutions

Rather than offering third-party alternative investments, Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) told Asian Private Banker why it is sticking to its own in-house solutions. Goh Hui Yang, head of alternative investments Asia, Pictet WM, noted that the firm does not distribute third-party alternatives funds, and so avoids charging retrocessions or kickbacks. “We extend the buy-side business activities to our clients…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]