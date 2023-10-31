Exclusive
Text size

Why Pictet WM prefers homegrown alternatives solutions

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 1 November 2023

Rather than offering third-party alternative investments, Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) told Asian Private Banker why it is sticking to its own in-house solutions. Goh Hui Yang, head of alternative investments Asia, Pictet WM, noted that the firm does not distribute third-party alternatives funds, and so avoids charging retrocessions or kickbacks. “We extend the buy-side business activities to our clients…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News