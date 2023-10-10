Donald Rice, a specialist in funds and alternatives at Julius Baer in Asia Pacific, is preparing to retire, Asian Private Banker has learnt. According to an internal memo, which was confirmed by Julius Baer, Rice’s retirement is slated for 31 October. His journey at the Swiss pure play began in 2019, where he spent the first three years leading Julius…
Julius Baer promotes from within as funds specialist Donald Rice retires
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 October 2023
