Exclusive
Text size

Julius Baer promotes from within as funds specialist Donald Rice retires

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 October 2023
Donald Rice, Julius Baer

Donald Rice, a specialist in funds and alternatives at Julius Baer in Asia Pacific, is preparing to retire, Asian Private Banker has learnt. According to an internal memo, which was confirmed by Julius Baer, Rice’s retirement is slated for 31 October. His journey at the Swiss pure play began in 2019, where he spent the first three years leading Julius…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News