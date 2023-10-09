With the new generation starting to take over trillions in family wealth in Asia, private bank CEOs highlighted why family offices and next-gen bankers are the best way to tap into the future of Asia’s private wealth space. In this year’s Private Wealth Management Association (PWMA) summit, private banks gathered in a one-day event in Hong Kong to discuss key…
Family offices and next-gen bankers: PB CEOs look into the future of private wealth
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 9 October 2023
