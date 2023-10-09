For Hong Kong private banking clients, advisory mandates are still more popular than discretionary ones, according to a recent report from PwC. The report suggests the reason advisory mandates are preferred may be due to the flexibility they offer, while discretionary mandates may remain more popular in places such as Europe due to the deep trust built over many generations….
Advisory mandates still more popular than DPM in Hong Kong: Here’s why
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 9 October 2023
