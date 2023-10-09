Text size

Advisory mandates still more popular than DPM in Hong Kong: Here’s why

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 9 October 2023

For Hong Kong private banking clients, advisory mandates are still more popular than discretionary ones, according to a recent report from PwC. The report suggests the reason advisory mandates are preferred may be due to the flexibility they offer, while discretionary mandates may remain more popular in places such as Europe due to the deep trust built over many generations….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News