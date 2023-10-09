T. Rowe Price has named a new head for Southeast Asia intermediary distribution, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Nicholas Tong will join the firm as head of Southeast Asia intermediary distribution, effective 9 October. Based in Singapore, Tong mostly recently worked for Wellington Management, where he was a vice president responsible for developing the business…
T. Rowe Price names new SEA intermediary distribution head
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 9 October 2023
Related News
Capital Group boosts Hong Kong intermediary distribution team
29 May 2023
Federated Hermes reshuffles distribution leadership in Asia
11 May 2023
Jupiter Asset Management names new head of Asia
14 February 2023
T. Rowe Price expands product suite with new strategies for Singapore investors
1 February 2023
abrdn appoints head of Hong Kong wholesale distribution
1 February 2023
Ex-Matthews Asia regional distribution head joins investment boutique
19 January 2023
PGIM Investments names head of international distribution
7 December 2022
Capital Group names head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe
8 November 2022
Exclusive
Private clients bet on flexible fixed income amid market woe: T. Rowe Price
2 November 2022
T. Rowe Price names head of APAC distribution
26 October 2022
Exclusive
Investing in China is about climbing a “wall of worry”: Justin Thomson of T. Rowe Price
25 October 2022
Head of regional distribution at Matthews Asia departs
21 October 2022