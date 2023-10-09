Exclusive
T. Rowe Price names new SEA intermediary distribution head

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 9 October 2023

T. Rowe Price has named a new head for Southeast Asia intermediary distribution, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Nicholas Tong will join the firm as head of Southeast Asia intermediary distribution, effective 9 October. Based in Singapore, Tong mostly recently worked for Wellington Management, where he was a vice president responsible for developing the business…

